Public meetings scheduled to discuss Farrington Highway corridor

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is hosting six community meetings in leeward Oahu to gather public input on both short- and long-term solutions to the Farrington Highway corridor from Nanakuli to Makaha.

The goal of the “aina meetings” is to offer the public an opportunity to participate in “shaping the corridor to meet the needs of Waianae coast communities now and into the future.”

HDOT is currently conducting a Farrington Highway corridor study to determine long-term management solutions to safety, traffic congestion and resilience issues. The corridor is considered a “lifeline” to travel to and from the Waianae coast for many communities.

Three rounds of meetings are scheduled over the next two months, with the first one set for Thursday evening in Waianae.

All three rounds of meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at two different locations. The Waianae meetings will be held at the S&L Building, 85-888 Farrington Highway. The Nanakuli meetings will be held at Nanakuli Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Highway.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Round 1: Meeting to gather input on transportation issues and how to get people around.

>> 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Waianae and Monday in Nanakuli.

Round 2: Meeting to report survey results and identify preliminary solutions.

>> 6-8 p.m. March 30 in Nanakuli and March 31 in Waianae

Round 3: Meeting to present draft recommendations, discuss priorities and phasing.

>> 6-8 p.m. April 22 in Waianae and April 28 in Nanakuli.

Westside community members are invited to join the conversation, according to HDOT, and to voice opinions, share questions and concerns, and bring ideas relating to public safety, traffic congestion and current and future transportation needs.

The meetings are accessible for individuals with disabilities. Anyone in need of auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability can contact Melissa May at 628-5861 or mmay@ssfm.com at least five days prior to the meeting.