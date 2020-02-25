Growing brush fire on Kahoolawe burns 6K acres

Maui fire crews continue to monitor a growing brush fire on the western end of Kahoolawe that started on Saturday.
As of 9:30 a.m., approximately 6,400 acres of brush have been burned, with the total perimeter of burn area approximately 13 miles long.
Fire officials announced that no active firefighting would take place because of concerns about unexploded ordnance. Kahoolawe was used for live fire training for decades by the military during and following World War II. In 1990 President George W. Bush ordered the military to cease live-fire training on the island.
Tradewinds, however, are helping to slow the forward progress of the fire at this time.
