Police seek help in locating suspect wanted for attempted sex assault

Police are looking for a male suspect wanted for attempted sexual assault.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. today, a female of unknown age was waiting at a bus stop fronting 715 South King Street when a man she describes to be in his 30s to 40s approached her.

The victim said he brandished a weapon and forced her to follow him to a secluded area where he attempted to sexually assault her.

She was able to escape, and the suspect ran in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with long black pants. The victim also describes the suspect as having an accent.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.