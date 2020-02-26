Man, 33, charged with killing his mother and her dog in Mililani

Prosecutors charged a 33-year-old man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother and her dog with a knife in her apartment in Mililani.

Jamil H.J. Hart was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree attempted burglary.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Police said the victim was found with fatal traumatic injuries to her face and neck at the Waipio Gardens Apartments at 95-24 Waihau St. shortly after 8:10 p.m Sunday.

Her dog was also found dead with traumatic injuries.

Waipio Gardens resident Brenda Dixon had said she was in her apartment when she heard what sounded like glass breaking. She opened her front door and saw a man on the second floor of a separate building across from her unit.

He appeared belligerent and intoxicated, Dixon said.

She called 911.

Shortly after, police located the suspect later identified as Hart allegedly trying to break into a nearby church on Waimakua Drive.

Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered a knife at the scene, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

Hart has a criminal record of two petty misdemeanor convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.