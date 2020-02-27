Grand jury indicts man on charges of killing his Mililani mother and dog

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 33-year-old man today for allegedly killing his 74-year-old mother and her dog in Mililani.
Jamil Hart was indicted on second-degree murder, second-degree attempted burglary, first-degree cruelty to animals.
His bail was confirmed at $1 million.
Hart made his initial appearance in court Wednesday.
Police found his mother, Gwendolyn Hara-Hart, in her apartment bedroom with fatal blunt trauma injuries to her head and face.
Her small dog was found dead next to her.
Hara-Hart’s apartment is located at Waipio Gardens Apartments.
A neighbor said she saw a man with his leg over the balcony of a second floor apartment, while appearing belligerent and intoxicated, a police affidavit said.
Hart, who allegedly tried to break into a church on Waimakua Drive, was found in the church parking lot and arrested.
