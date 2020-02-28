Letters: Extensive virus testing needed; Impeachment verdict lacks credibility; Drug possession should be a felony

Extensive virus testing needed to protect isles; Impeachment verdict lacks any credibility; Possession of dangerous drugs should be a felony. Read more

Vice President Mike Pence’s appointment to lead the government’s response to the COVID-19 virus is entirely political. His job is to sugarcoat the facts to limit damage to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign — not to fight the virus, which he is unqualified to do.

There already are reports that the administration is muzzling the experts for fear they will say something embarrassing. This is no way to build public confidence.

The president has destroyed his credibility with his constant lies; witness the stock market meltdown, despite his feeble assurances.

This may be the first real crisis of the Trump era. It could mark the beginning of the end.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Children need to use hand sanitizer at school

Classrooms are possible petri dishes for the spread of viruses like the flu, common colds and coronavirus. I suggest schools provide a bottle of hand sanitizer at the classroom door and encourage children to sanitize their hands before coming into class. This could be encouraged along with regular hand-washing.

Costco and some supermarkets are being proactive and should be commended for providing hand sanitizer as customers enter the store.

Ellie Crowe

Waialua

COVID-19 coverage should be balanced

News reporting on the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus needs to be more balanced. Currently, the virus has captured the headlines and focused much on areas similar to Hawaii that are dependent on tourism and visitor arrivals.

A balanced approach would take into account the number of people affected by the virus and who are returning to their normal lives. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statement shows that the ordinary flu virus is more potent.

The CDC estimated that 26 million Americans have gotten sick with flu this past fall and winter, with about 250,000 flu-related hospitalizations and around 14,000 deaths.

Yet the headlines are coronavirus- dominant and give too much of a one-sided picture that will hurt Hawaii’s economy.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

Extensive virus testing needed to protect isles

It’s fine to tell us to go to Chinatown and that there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 virus in Hawaii (“Merchants say it’s safe to shop, eat in Chinatown,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16). But isn’t that because Hawaii has had no test kits for the virus? So how can Hawaii officials be so sure?

I live on Kauai but must travel regularly to Honolulu for doctor visits, mostly because I have an autoimmune disorder, which means I have virtually no immune system. And yes, every time I come to Honolulu, I go to Chinatown for dim sum because Kauai has basically no Chinese food and certainly no dim sum.

I’d sure like to be confident there is no virus yet on Oahu, because I catch everything. But it’s pretty clear that without test kits, nobody really knows. The state should start testing everyone with flu symptoms for the sake of the rest of Hawaii’s population.

Jeannette Kinzer

Waimea, Kauai

Impeachment verdict lacks any credibility

The Senate, under the leadership of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, denied President Donald Trump a fair trial. McConnell made it clear even before receiving the articles of impeachment there would be no trial in the Senate.

Except for one Republican, McConnell delivered the votes needed to acquit Trump. You would think that the defense would have welcomed the chance to bring in evidence to support their case. But why bother when the verdict is preordained?

Thus Trump can claim victory and validation and score political points. It is an empty victory, without substance. For how can there ever be any credibility to support it?

Without a trial, there is no way to really know whether Trump is innocent or guilty. Thus the Senate has done a disservice to Trump and the nation because there always will be this inescapable lack of validity in the verdict because the Senate simply failed to do its job.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

Americans tune out of divisive political debate

David Brooks got to the heart of the political dilemma in America today (“Why Sanders could win: He has a successful myth,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 24). While President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are bellowing from the podium and causing divisiveness and division, the average person on the street is trying to improve and unite his or her small area of the country.

Politics in Washington is so far removed from everyday life that most people have already hit the off switch, which is not good for the coming election. Being a dual passport holder, I see this situation through outside eyes and mourn for the America that used to be.

Wyn Aubrey-Child

Hawaii Kai

Possession of dangerous drugs should be a felony

Well, Hawaii another step closer to the toilet. Under Senate Bill 2793, possessing two grams or less of any dangerous drug would be a misdemeanor offense, instead of a felony (“Hawaii bill would decriminalize small amounts of ‘dangerous’ drugs,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 15).

Depending on the offense, violators could still face jail time. The justification? As long as the person doesn’t commit other crimes to steal or to rob people to support his or her drug habit, there’s no point in treating the offense as a felony because what they really need is drug rehab.

Where do they think the money for their habit comes from? The money fairy? No. They steal it from family, friends, and from you and me.

This making things “less illegal” isn’t working out for other cities that have tried it. What makes anyone think it will work here?

James Pritchett

Moiliili

