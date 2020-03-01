Fire causes more than $300K in damage to Big Isle home

Hawaii Island firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a single-story home Sunday morning near Hilo.

The fire was reported about 1:40 a.m. today at 135 S. Wilder Road in Kaumana. About 20 firefighters extinguished the blaze at the 2,686-square foot home by 4 a.m.

Damage from the fire was estimated at more than $300,000. Firefighters said no foul play was suspected. The Red Cross was assisting the occupants of the private residence.