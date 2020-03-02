2 women seriously injured in Kalihi stabbing

Two women were seriously injured in a stabbing in Kalihi early Monday morning.

Paramedics responding to a call shortly before 6 a.m. at the 600 block of North King Street treated and transported two women — aged 60 and 52 — with multiple apparent stab wounds to the hospital in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Police later reported that a 25-year-old man stabbed both victims with a kitchen knife. He was invited by the 60-year-old to the 52-year-old’s apartment, where an argument that led to the stabbing ensued.

The 25-year-old remained at the scene until police arrived and was arrested.

One of the victims is now in critical condition. The other is in serious condition.

The case has been classified as attempted first-degree murder.