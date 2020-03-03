comscore Mayor Caldwell’s $2.8B budget calls for 5.1% increase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Caldwell’s $2.8B budget calls for 5.1% increase

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

There is a relatively flat property tax picture on Oahu and a need to find $71 million to pay for the first half-year of rail operations as well as other increasing expenses. Read more

Previous Story
Police open arson investigation after criminal ‘hotbed’ burns in Central Oahu

Scroll Up