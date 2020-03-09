Julissa Tago, Amy Atwell head up Rainbow Wahine hoops postseason awards

Senior guard Julissa Tago and junior forward Amy Atwell headed up the Big West postseason awards for the Hawaii women’s basketball team announced by the conference this morning.

Tago, who led UH to the 4 seed in this week’s Big West tournament with a 15.0 scoring average and became the 22nd member of the Rainbow Wahine 1,000-point club, was named to the All-BWC first team. Atwell, the most accurate 3-point shooter in the league at 44.9%, was an All-BWC honorable mention and was named the conference’s Sixth Player of the Year for her scoring off the bench.

Point guard Nae Nae Calhoun was named to the league’s all-freshman team, while junior wing Jadynn Alexander earned a spot on the all-defensive team.

Jennifer Gross became the first person to be named Big West Coach of the Year for four straight years in leading UC Davis to its fourth straight regular-season championship. Cal State Fullerton guard Raina Perez was named Big West Player of the Year in leading all her peers with a 20.3 scoring average.

Tago is UH’s first first-teamer since Sarah Toeaina went back-to-back among the top six players in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

UH (15-14, 9-7 BWC) will face a team to be determined at Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid in the second round on Wednesday.