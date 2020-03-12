comscore Trudeau self-isolating at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Trudeau self-isolating at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke during a press conference in Ottawa on Jan. 11. Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

    JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO >> Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau’s office said today that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.

She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results. Her symptoms have since subsided.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the statement said.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.

Trudeau has also canceled an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

Opposition NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also working from home after feeling unwell. Singh said he’s been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe he has the virus but was advised to limit contact with the public until he feels better.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, meanwhile, is asking all people returning from travel abroad to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure will be mandatory for all government employees.

He is also asking organizers to cancel all indoor events attracting crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential.

