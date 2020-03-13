Kawaiaha‘o Church suspends services for the next 60 days due to coronavirus concerns

Kawaiaha‘o Church announced today it is closing its doors to public gatherings for the next 60 days, effective immediately. Sunday services at the historic downtown church will be discontinued for the short term along with Friday evening youth services and organized sports events in church’s gymnasium.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these closures may cause,” said Senior Pastor Kenneth Makuakane in a statement. “However, after prayerful consideration and discussions with our church board, we decided this closure would be in the best interest for the health of our church members and our greater community.”

Brickwood Galuteria, director of Kawaiaha‘o Church Member Care Services, said church officials are working to find “that balance between keeping our members and greater community safe, while also finding ways to worship during this time when we need it most.”

Makuakane will be sharing sermons via Facebook live at 9 a.m. Sundays on the church’s Facebook page. For updates, check the website kawaiahao.org.

Kawaiaha‘o ended its closure announcement with a Bible verse from Isaiah 41:10: “Do not panic, I am with you. There’s no need to fear, for I am your God. I’ll give you strength; I’ll help you. I’ll hold you steady and keep a firm grip on you.”