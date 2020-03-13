comscore Kawaiaha‘o Church suspends services for the next 60 days due to coronavirus concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kawaiaha‘o Church suspends services for the next 60 days due to coronavirus concerns

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:40 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2011 Security officers with All-State Security make patrols on the grounds at Kawaiahao Church. The church announced today it is closing its doors to public gatherings for the next 60 days, effective immediately.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2011

    Security officers with All-State Security make patrols on the grounds at Kawaiahao Church. The church announced today it is closing its doors to public gatherings for the next 60 days, effective immediately.

Kawaiaha‘o Church announced today it is closing its doors to public gatherings for the next 60 days, effective immediately. Sunday services at the historic downtown church will be discontinued for the short term along with Friday evening youth services and organized sports events in church’s gymnasium.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these closures may cause,” said Senior Pastor Kenneth Makuakane in a statement. “However, after prayerful consideration and discussions with our church board, we decided this closure would be in the best interest for the health of our church members and our greater community.”

Brickwood Galuteria, director of Kawaiaha‘o Church Member Care Services, said church officials are working to find “that balance between keeping our members and greater community safe, while also finding ways to worship during this time when we need it most.”

Makuakane will be sharing sermons via Facebook live at 9 a.m. Sundays on the church’s Facebook page. For updates, check the website kawaiahao.org.

Kawaiaha‘o ended its closure announcement with a Bible verse from Isaiah 41:10: “Do not panic, I am with you. There’s no need to fear, for I am your God. I’ll give you strength; I’ll help you. I’ll hold you steady and keep a firm grip on you.”

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mayor Kirk Caldwell cancels upcoming Oahu neighborhood board meetings
Next Story
Hawaiian Airlines to reduce flights due to decline in demand over coronavirus concerns
Looking Back

Scroll Up