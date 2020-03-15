Internet providers offer free Wi-Fi, waive unpaid bills amid coronavirus crisis

AT&T, Comcast and dozens of other telecommunications firms have committed to not disconnecting service to residential and small business customers who can’t pay their bills because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday.

The pledge the companies plan to implement also calls for them to open public Wi-Fi hot spots and waive late fees for 60 days.

“I don’t want any American consumers experiencing hardships because of the pandemic to lose connectivity,” the commission’s chairman, Ajit Pai, said Friday.

As cases of the coronavirus spread, companies have encouraged employees to work more from home. Schools and students are relying on the internet for remote online learning, and doctors and medical professionals are using it for video consultations with patients.

“We know that more Americans than ever before will need internet access for work, education, and health care,” Jessica Rosenworcel, an FCC commissioner, said Friday. “We also know that this crisis will expose hard truths about the scope for the digital divide.”

Pai said that at least 69 companies had agreed to the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”

It was unclear whether customers would have to provide some type of proof of economic hardship related to the coronavirus. The FCC did not immediately respond to an inquiry Saturday.

John Legere, chief executive of T-Mobile, said Friday on Twitter that “for the next 60 days, we’re ensuring ALL @TMobile & @MetroByTMobile customers that are on plans with data have the connection they depend on.” The company is also boosting its data allowance free for schools and students for the next 60 days.

AT&T said it would not terminate service for home phone, broadband residential or small business customers “because of their inability to pay their bill” related to the coronavirus. The company also said it would waive late service payment fees and keep public Wi-Fi hot spots open “for any American who needs them.”

Comcast said it was making its Xfinity Wi-Fi hot spots available for free and providing unlimited data at no additional charge for the next 60 days. The company is also allowing new customers to receive 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is available to qualified low-income families for $9.95 per month.