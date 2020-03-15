Kamehameha Schools starts spring break early in response to coronavirus situation

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama said today it will begin spring break on Tuesday, earlier than scheduled in response to the developing COVID-19 situation.

Classes on Monday will be optional. Any absences will be excused.

Students are scheduled to return to school on April 6, the school said.

Spring break was originally scheduled to begin March 23 and run through April 6.

“While Monday is a school day, attendance for day students will be voluntary, so their absences tomorrow will be excused,” the school said in a news release. “If families decide to send their keiki to school, the schedule will allow for students to connect with their kumu before going on the extended break. Buses and day school meal services will continue on Monday only. Boarding students who are in residence are required to attend classes on Monday.”

Middle school boarding students will begin returning home on Monday with high school boarding students following. Dorms will remain open, with food service remaining available, until all students return home, the school said.

Kamehameha Schools’ Maui and Hawaii campuses begin spring break on Monday through March 23.

