U.S. gas prices down 15 cents in 3 weeks; Honolulu still most expensive

CAMARILLO, Calif. >> The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 15 cents per gallon, to $2.39, over the past three weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said today that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The price at the pump averages 12 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.45 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.82 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel is $2.88, down a dime.
