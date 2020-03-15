Magnum Reloaded: ‘Magnum P.I.’ is set to find its own way after ‘Hawaii Five-0’ exits

It’s been more than a month since a new episode of “Magnum P.I.” has aired, and fans are still waiting for their favorite private investigator, Thomas Magnum, played by Jay Hernandez, to return to Friday nights. When the news broke that “Hawaii Five-0” would be ending on April 3 after ten seasons, fans speculated about the potential for some of the cast members to move over and join the “Magnum P.I.” cast. There was a mixed reaction within the fandom about this possibility, even though a few characters from “Hawaii Five-0” have already crossed over into Magnum’s world.

Interestingly enough, the future of “Magnum P.I.” after “Hawaii Five-0” ends looks promising. Now that CBS has a virtual hole in their Friday night lineup, “Magnum P.I.” is in prime position to find a permanent home between “Macgyver” and “Bluebloods.” Of course, this all depends on if “Magnum P.I.” is renewed for a third season, and if “Macgyver” and “Bluebloods” are also renewed. Still, the likelihood that CBS would get rid of both ratings winners “Hawaii Five-0” and “Bluebloods” in the same year, seems slim.

Ironically, the return of “Bluebloods,” the number one Friday night show on network television, would depend heavily on the return of series star Tom Selleck to the show. His one-year deal to return was only for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. Selleck was the original star of “Magnum P.I.” when it aired on CBS in the 1980s.

CROSSING “HAWAII FIVE-0” AND “MAGNUM P.I.”

For the “Hawaii Five-0” actors who have already crossed over with “Magnum P.I.” the possibility that they will return to the air as their Five-0 characters is a strong possibility. Five-0 characters Dr. Noelani Cunha, played by Hawaii actor Kimee Balmilero, and Kamekona Tupola, played by Hawaii actor Taylor Wily, are currently recurring characters on “Magnum P.I.” Both Noelani and Kame, as he is called by his buddies Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill), have been on “Magnum P.I.” since the first season and have shared a strong connection to the characters and several storylines.

Noelani has gone from being one of Magnum’s contacts to one of his friends. He often calls upon her for emergency medical help, as well as information from the medical examiner’s office in order to solve his cases. Magnum started off bribing Noelani with malasadas so she would share her information with him, but that change from just being a contact to a friend came when he asked her to help him when his ex-lover Hannah was shot in the season one finale. In season two, she seems to be one of Magnum’s friends, who he still will ask for a favor when he needs it.

Kamekona started off as one of Rick’s contacts as well as a fellow business owner. In season two, Kamekona still helps Rick and TC with intel, since he still has his ear to the ground about all things legal and illegal on the island, but in season two, he and TC began to compete against each other in the chopper business. While Kamekona’s interaction with Rick and TC have been more comic relief, it’s fun to see the godfather of shrimp in Magnum’s world.

GIVING HAWAII ACTORS A SHOT

Dennis Chun, who plays the “Hawaii Five-0” character Sgt. Duke Lukela, has only guest-starred in a season one episode of “Magnum P.I.”, but the set up for his character to return is strong. Since Katsumoto (Tim Kang) is an HPD detective and he spent most of season two in a bit of trouble because he’s bent the rules helping Magnum, it could be that Sgt. Duke may have to step in to help Katsumoto much as he did with Five-0. Duke represents the uniformed HPD officers, and while Magnum is not a police officer, he certainly runs into them often enough.

Along with the possibility for Chun to return as Duke, “Magnum P.I.” gives all of the actors who call Hawaii home more of an opportunity to work. Chun, who has always been a proponent for up and coming actors, said via a phone call on Feb. 28, that “we have so much talent here [in Hawaii]. [Local actors] have to believe, and be ready. This is a very serious business. You have to bring your A-game and always remember you represent not just yourself, but all of Hawaii.” The hope is that “Magnum P.I. will continue to cast Hawaii actors in speaking roles in order to give them the opportunity to gain professional experience. It is another reason many hope the show returns for another season.

NOT “MAGNUM FIVE-0”

While the “Magnum P.I.” and “Hawaii Five-0” crossover on Jan. 3 was well received by both the Five-0 and Magnum fandoms, some fans fear that with “Hawaii Five-0” coming to an end, “Magnum P.I.” will morph into a new version of Five-0. But really, since Magnum is not a police officer, that doesn’t seem likely. The “Hawaii Five-0” characters that have already crossed over into “Magnum P.I.” probably will reappear, but it doesn’t look like any of the other characters of “Hawaii Five-0” will make an appearance in the future. That might make Five-0 fans sad, but perhaps it’s a good thing to allow “Magnum P.I.” to find its own way.

Wendie Burbridge writes the “Five-0 Redux” and “Magnum Reloaded” blogs for staradvertiser.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.