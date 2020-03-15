Coronavirus won’t stop these St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Maui

Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, please check event and venue websites for the latest information on possible cancellations.

Ireland and Oahu may be abstaining from crowd-driven St. Patrick’s Day parades and block parties Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns, but as luck would have it, Irish eyes will be smiling across Maui at smaller parties in select bars and restaurants.

Wear green or you may get pinched. Give a shaka instead of shaking hands. And say “Slainte!” — an Irish toast “to good health.”

As usual, Maui’s St. Paddy’s Day’s party central is Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea. Designate a driver or catch a ride if you plan to imbibe a dark, velvety Guinness or three. (Don’t say you weren’t warned: MPD has announced increased DUI enforcement for the holiday.)

“‘Work is the curse of the drinking class,’ Oscar Wilde once said. So come ‘slainte’ to your health, as we say back home in the boglands,” said Mike O’Dwyer, Mulligans’ owner and a native of Clonmel, Ireland.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch reservations available until 2 p.m. After that it’s first-come, first-served until closing at midnight. Dine in the open-air restaurant or on the expansive lanai. Kick up your heels to nonstop music, sing along to Irish pub ditties such as “Molly Malone” and savor the food and beverages of Ireland served by real Irishmen and women.

“‘Cead mile failte,’ as we say in our native Celtic tongue, or ‘a hundred thousand welcomes’ to the closest place you can get to Ireland in Hawaii,” O’Dwyer continued.

Lay down the blarney with the Wild Rovers, aka “Magically Delicious,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and shake your shamrock with David Connolly, straight from Dublin.

“From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. the Celtic Tigers will return for a one-time-only show. They’re disbanded, so this is pretty special. The ‘mad bagpiper’ Roger McKinley will play from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Island Soul, Maui’s biggest dance band, will top off the night starting at 7 p.m.”

O’Dwyer and staff will slow-cook cases of corned beef and serve it with braised Kula cabbage, mashed potatoes, parsley and stone-ground mustard cream ($19) and dip mahimahi in Harp Lager beer batter for fish and chips ($17). They’ll also cook lamb stew in Guinness stock, grill sausages for bangers and mash, and bake shepherd’s pies — true comfort food with meat or without.

“For those tree huggers who like to eat nuts, we’ll have vegan bangers and mash and vegetarian shepherd’s pies,” said O’Dwyer, who eats this way and is looking trim. “And Grandma Mary’s apple pie will be served at lunch.”

Guinness Stout, Kilkenny and Harp beers and Jameson’s, Tullamore Dew, Powers, Midleton and Paddy whiskeys and more will flow like the River Shannon at the end of a rainbow.

Cover charge is $25. Buy tickets on eventbrite.com and get a free T-shirt; call 250-8288 to reserve a lunch seat.

GET STEWED AT MOOSE’S

Tomfoolery also can be found at Moose McGillycuddy’s in Kihei. Irish food and beverage specials will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day, with the bar open until at least midnight.

Savor beef and Guinness Irish stew; freshly roasted corned beef with au jus, steamed cabbage and carrots; shepherd’s pie topped with mashed potato crust; and corned beef and Reuben sandwiches on grilled rye bread. The stew is Moose’s most popular dish and often runs out by 7 p.m.

“Taco Tuesday is already wild in here,” said assistant manager Kristen Thompson. “Plus, we’ve got drinks such as Irish Car Bombs, Irish Chi Chis, Black and Tans Moose style, green Bud Light Draft and 22 other beers on tap here. We’ll do giveaways and more. St. Paddy’s Day is a nice addition, and there’s something for everyone.”

Moose’s is also the largest sports bar in Kihei, with more than 30 flat screens to watch every game. For more details, call 891-8600.

AT HOME AND AWAY

Down the Hatch at the Wharf Cinema Center in Lahaina touts itself as “the place to get blarnied,” starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with music by Jason Tepora, followed by bagpiper McKinley at 3:30 and 7:45 p.m., Lawrence Alva at 4 p.m. and DJ B Quick at 10 p.m. Sip Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and Fat Tire Amber Ale and order corned beef plates until they sell out. “The Hatch” is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and late-night bites. For more details, call 661-4900.

Drink specials at the Pint & Cork in The Shops at Wailea include $5 Strongbow Cider, $6 Jameson Shots and $7 Guinness drafts. The St. Patrick’s Day food special is Guinness-braised brisket with charred cabbage, red bliss potatoes with whole grain Dijon and Maui Brewing Co. Bikini Blonde beer bread ($17).

If you’re craving some “social separation” on Tuesday instead, order an Irish meal from delivery service Hopper Maui and pound a couple of Harp’s lagers you can pick up at the new Tamura’s by the Wailuku Post Office while Akaku Community Television brings the St. Patrick’s Day celebration home to your radios and TV screens.

“March 17 will be a marathon of ‘Da Beer Show,’ created by Maui beer aficionados Steve Barber and Eric Tjom,” said Akaku President Jay April, an Irish lad from the East Coast. Watch from 1 to 11 p.m. on Channel 55, Akaku Blue. Meanwhile, listeners of KAKU 88.5 will be treated to traditional Irish music on the Maui Celtic Radio Show from 7 a.m. to midnight. “With sister stations in Ireland and Scotland, the show was created by Hamish Burgess, who is currently playing bagpipes on the road in Europe with the Irish Rovers.”

For more information, call 871-5554 or visit akaku.org.

MUSIC ON MY MIND

Acclaimed slack-rock guitarist Makana will perform a free outdoor concert from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Shops at Wailea’s upper-level luxury wing. The performance benefits the nonprofit partner of the month, Maui Humane Society, through paid parking at the mall.

It looks like the show will go on at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, which keeps announcing more upcoming concerts. I’ll bet The Allman Betts Band set for April 17 in Castle Theater will be smokin’ hot. Sons of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) have teamed up and will play new tunes and old hits such as “Midnight Rider” in honor of The Allman Brothers Band’s 50th anniversary. Tickets range from $15 to $85. Call 242-7469, visit mauiarts.org or go to the box office.