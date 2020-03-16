Katherine and Louis Kealoha sentencing postponed over coronavirus concerns

Sentencing hearings for Katherine and Louis Kealoha, scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed to a date “to be determined.”

In a press release Monday, the U.S. District Court announced that the Kealoha sentencing and the sentencing for Derek Wayne Hahn and Minh-Hung Nguyen, which was scheduled for Wednesday, have been postponed.

“The Court has been carefully following the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In the interest of the safety and health of the public and of court employees,” the sentencing has been postponed.

The Kealohas pleaded guilty last October to financial crimes involving bank fraud and identity theft involving an alleged mailbox theft. Hahn and Nguyen were convicted in the same case.

Katherine Kealoha was also found guilty of not reporting her brother’s alleged involvement in a drug distribution ring.