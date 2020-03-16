Diana Ross cancels Hawaii concerts

Singer Diana Ross’ three scheduled concerts in Hawaii have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The legendary Motown performer and 12-time Grammy winner was scheduled to perform at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on May 9 and at the Maui Arts &Cultural Center on May 10 and 11.

Promoter Rick Bartalini said the cancellations are unfortunate but necessary to prevent the potential spread of the new coronavirus in the state.

“Live music and concerts have shaped my life both personally and professionally,” Bartalini said in a statement released Sunday evening.

“I believe in the power of music to heal and to bring communities together. Unfortunately, due to emerging and rapidly-changing developments in regards to the COVID-19 virus, our gathering together to celebrate music and make memories needs to be suspended for a period of time.”

Tickets purchased online through ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded to the account holder’s credit card.

Those who purchased tickets in person for the Blaisdell show may visit the venue for a refund.

Credit card purchases from MAAC will be automatically refunded to the cardholder’s account. Those who purchased tickets with cash are asked to bring the tickets to the MAAC box office for a refund.

Ross, best known for her pioneering work with the Supremes and for solo hits like “I’m Coming Out” and the Lionel Richie collaboration “Endless Love,” previously performed in Hawaii in 2015 and 2018.

The cancellation is the latest in a string of precautions public and private entities have taken to minimize COVID-19 infection.

On Sunday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the indefinite suspension of Parks and Recreation senior programs and Royal Hawaiian Band performances.