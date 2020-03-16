Regal will close all cinemas indefinitely due to coronavirus

Regal Entertainment Group, the second-largest theater chain in the U.S., will close all of its cinemas indefinitely starting Tuesday because of the risk of coronavirus.

The closures, which include the theaters at Dole Cannery, Windward Mall and Kapolei Commons, are the most drastic step a U.S. theater chain has taken since the outbreak of the disease, and comes amid pressure from city, state and federal officials to limit public gatherings. Previously, Regal had cut capacity at its theaters in half.

“It’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” said Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of Cineworld Group Plc, which owns Regal. “We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

Regal operates 542 theaters with 7,155 screens across the U.S. The largest chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., is also closing some theaters in line with local ordinances and is severely limiting ticket sales to reduce the chance patrons will come into contact with one another.