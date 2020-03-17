comscore Hawaii Career Expo is moved to June 10 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Career Expo is moved to June 10

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:34 p.m.

The Hawaii Career Expo is being postponed to June 10 from March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

