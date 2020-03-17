Hawaii Career Expo is moved to June 10

The Hawaii Career Expo is being postponed to June 10 from March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

The exposition, which takes place at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, showcases hundreds of Hawaii companies such as Hawaii Pacific Health, Territorial Savings Bank, the Honolulu Police Department, Oahu Transit System (TheBus), Hertz Rent A Car and others.

Job seekers will be able to connect directly with employers, submit resumes and get hired on the spot. Attendees also will have the opportunity to upload resumes directly into the Monster.com database where recruiters from all over the state will be able to access the information to connect with potential new hires.

The event is co-sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Monster.com and ALTRES Staffing, and is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

State urges online filings for jobless benefits

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations released information Monday on filing claims for unemployment benefits online. Information is available at labor.hawaii.gov/ui/information-about-filing-online.

Online services are available to file both claims and weekly certifications, inquire about claims, and receive email confirmations, instructions and important notices.

Getting started involves creating an online account at uiclaims.hawaii.gov. A valid email address is needed to set up your account. Within a few minutes of creating your account, you will receive an email containing your temporary password. You can then return to uiclaims.hawaii.gov to create a permanent password and proceed with filing.

To be best prepared, have your contact information and dates of employment for all your employers over the past 18 months. The online system will prompt you through the filing process. If benefits are payable, you must receive your payments by direct deposit. You will need your account type (savings or checking), financial institution routing number and your account number when applying for benefits.

After you file, you will be emailed a confirmation page that will provide further instructions for filing continued claim certifications, registering for work and meeting the eligibility requirements.

ON THE MOVE

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Darlene Blake­ney to senior vice president and corporate banking division manager and president of First Hawaiian Leasing Inc. Blakeney joined the bank in 2015 with 25 years’ experience in banking and finance.

>> Tricia Fujikawa Lee to senior vice president and corporate compliance division manager. Fujikawa Lee joined the bank in 2008 as vice president and corporate compliance officer.

>> Todd Nitta to senior vice president and dealer division manager, previously senior vice president and corporate banking officer. Nitta has 26 years’ experience at the bank. He joined in 1993 as a management trainee.