Hawaiian Airlines makes nearly 40% systemwide reduction

Hawaiian Airlines deepened tonight its systemwide flight reductions to nearly 40% in April as COVID-19 cases spread in Hawaii, resulting in restrictions that put downward pressure on travel.
Key changes include:
>> The suspension of nonstop service between Honolulu and Papeete, Tahiti, due to new arrival restrictions by the French Polynesian government. The last HNL-PPT round-trip flight will operate Saturday, with service set to resume in May.
>> The reduction of daily service between Honolulu and Osaka’s Kansai Airport to six weekly nonstop flights, from April 6-28.
>> The reduction of nonstop flights between Honolulu and Fukuoka from four-times weekly to thrice-weekly, from April 5-June 1.
>> The suspension of nonstop service between Kahului and Las Vegas for the month of April after the flight from Las Vegas to Kahului on March 31.
>> Eliminating a second daily nonstop flight between Honolulu and Seattle and San Francisco; however, daily service is still offered between the markets.
>> The suspension of a daily nonstop service between Kona and Lihue after March 31. The carrier will accommodate guests via Honolulu or Kahului, Maui.
Visit www.hawaiianairlines.com/Coronavirus for more information on what has become a rapidly evolving situation.
