New York Stock Exchange to shut trading floor Monday, moving to electronic trading

The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily shut its trading floors starting Monday and move to fully electronic trading.

The exchange’s equities and options trading floors in New York will close, as will its options trading floor in San Francisco, according to a statement by NYSE owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The move was a precautionary step in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members,” said NYSE President Stacey Cunningham. “While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors.”