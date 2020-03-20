Walmart and Safeway hiring in Hawaii as demand for products mounts

Not all employers are shrinking — some retailers are stepping up hiring as COVID-19 concerns increase demand for their products.

Walmart has announced that it wants to hire 150,000 new associates through the end of May. In Hawaii, Walmart plans to hire more than 400 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Walmart is reducing its normal two-week application cycle for key roles, such as cashiers and stockers, to a 24-hour process. Apply at https://careers.walmart.com.

The big-box retailer also is taking steps to sweeten the deal for workers. Last week, the company announced a new COVID-19 emergency leave policy that provides support to associates impacted by the coronavirus.

It’s also sharing profits with employees by distributing cash bonuses collectively valued at more than $365 million to its hourly associates in the U.S., who were employed by the company as of March 1. The payout is slated for April 2. Walmart said it also has accelerated by a month the payout for the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates, which will add up to $180 million nationwide.

Safeway also says it’s hiring in-store employees and delivery drivers “in order to best serve the increasing needs of our communities throughout the Northern California, Western Nevada and Hawaii region.”

More than 2,000 openings are available in the Safeway, Andronico’s, Vons and Pak ‘N Save within the region.

Safeway said in-store associates will receive paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discounts and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays per the union contract.

Safeway said full and part-time drivers are eligible for paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discounts and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays per the union contract.

Apply online at www.careersatsafeway.com or inquire with the Store