All military gyms at Pearl Harbor closed due to coronavirus

All gyms at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have been closed until further notice after a Hickam Gym user tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The base made the announcement Sunday evening in a post on its verified Facebook page.

“It is with an abundance of caution that ALL JBPHH gyms are closed until further notice,” said the post. “A patron of the Hickam Gym has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. This measure is being taken to ensure the health and safety of our base personnel. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Hickam Gym was closed earlier, on Sunday afternoon.

The base remains at “Health Protection Condition Bravo,” which includes cancellations of all youth sports, youth and teen programs and hourly childcare unless there is an emergency or essential mission. The Navy Exchange remains open, with purchase limits on designated items and the food court is takeout only. Morale Welfare and Recreation classes have also been suspended until May 11.