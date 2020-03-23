Mayor Kawakami mandates lockdown for Garden Isle

Following the lead of Oahu and Maui counties, Kauai will announce today its plan for a stay-at-home program to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

“This approach will be similar to ones used in San Francisco, Illinois and elsewhere,” Mayor Derek Kawakami’s office said in a news release.

Kawakami already put in place limits on social gatherings and a 9 p.m.-to- ­5 a.m. curfew on the island.

“Kauai residents will be asked to stay at home and work from home, to reduce the chance of catching or spreading this disease,” the news release said. “We hope to keep a lid on the virus, and allow time to restock critically short supplies of masks, ventilators and other medical gear, including personal protective equipment for our first responders.”

Under the Kauai program, “All travel will be prohibited unless for it is for critical health and safety purposes, shopping for food or other important consumer products. This anticipated order exempts those doing work that provides essential products. First responders, health care facilities, banks, gas stations, farming and fishing, hardware stores, delivery serv­ices, professional services, restaurants doing delivery and carryout services, and critical trades are among those that will keep operating,” the release said.

Kauai residents “can engage in outdoor activities, like walking, running, surfing and other healthy outdoor activities, but are urged always to maintain six-foot social distancing,” the release said.