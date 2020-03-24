Hawaii banks closing branches, cutting hours

Hawaii’s largest banks are temporarily closing branches or cutting back hours as they try to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

American Savings Bank is temporarily closing 14 branches, including seven of its in-store branches; Central Pacific Bank is temporarily closing 14 branches and Territorial Savings Bank is suspending Saturday banking hours in the 13 branches that currently offer them.

The banks’ changes were announced Tuesday and follow Monday night’s announcement by Bank of Hawaii, the state’s second-largest bank, that it was temporaily closing 40 of its 68 branches in Hawaii and the Pacific Region. First Hawaiian Bank, the state’s largest bank, is also expected to announce an adjustment this week.

American Savings, the state’s third-largest bank, said 35 of its branches across the state will remain open and hours have been modified. The closure of the seven in-store branches were effective Tuesday.

The five Oahu in-store branches that closed were Honolulu Wal-Mart, 700 Keeaumoku St; Laie Foodland, 55-510 Kamehameha Highway; Market City Foodland, 2939 Harding Ave.; Stadium Sack-n-Save: 4561 Salt Lake Blvd.; and Waipio Foodland: 94-1040 Waipio Uka St.

On Maui, the Kehalani Foodland branch at 370 Kehalani Village Drive was closed. And on Kauai, the Waipouli Foodland branch at 4-771 Kuhio Highway was closed.

American Savings also said six branches will be closed effective Saturday. On Oahu they are the Liliha branch at 555 North King St., the Waikiki branch at 2255 Kuhio Ave., No. 105; and the Windward City Shopping Center branch at 45-480 Kaneohe Bay Drive. On Maui, the Wailuku branch at 69 N. Market St. will close. On Kauai, the Hanapepe branch at 4548 Kona Road will close. And on Hawaii island, the Kealakekua branch at 81-6644 Mamalahoa Highway will close.

In addition, American Savings’ University of Hawaii campus branch at 2445 Campus Road, Hemenway Hall, temporarily closed earlier this month due to UH’s transition to online classes.

Also, starting Thursday, American Savings will make the first hour of each day Kupuna Hour where seniors 60 and over and others most at risk, along with an accompanying caregiver or family member, can do their banking.

For more information, go to www.asbhawaii.com/covid-19.

——

Central Pacific, the state’s fourth-largest bank, said it will close 13 branches and keep 22 branches open.

Oahu branches that closed Tuesday were the Kahala Times, Kaheka Don Quijote, Pearl City Don Quijote and Royal Kunia Times. The Wahiawa branch will close today and the Beretania, Hawaii Kai, Manoa, Mapunapuna, Waikiki and Ward branches will close Friday.

On Maui, the Wailuku branch will close today and the Kapaa branch will close Friday.

All Hawaii island branches will remain open.

For more information, go to www.cpb.bank/covid-19.

——-

Territorial, the state’s fifth-largest bank, said it will suspend its Saturday banking hours effective immediately at 13 of its 29 branches that offer weekend banking. Oahu branches affected will be Ala Moana, Waipahu, Hawaii Kai, Mililani, Kahala, Aina Hana, Manoa and Keeaumoku. Also affected are the Kahului, Kihei and Lahaina branches on Maui and the Hilo and Kona branch on the Big Island.

For more information, go to www.territorialsavings.net/a-message-regarding-covid-19.