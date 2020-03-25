Jackson Browne tests positive for COVID-19

Jackson Browne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rock Hall of Fame inductee is currently recuperating at his Los Angeles home. He first told Rolling Stone magazine and the news was confirmed By The Associated Press through his representatives.

“My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” he tells the magazine.

The 71-year-old musician isn’t sure where he got it, but he suspected his recent trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit may have been the source. That benefit also featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.