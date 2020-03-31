University of Hawaii campuses to hold 1st summer session online

The University of Hawaii announced today that all 10 campuses will extend their online classes to the summer session.

The first session of summer online classes will be held between May 26 and July 3. The second session will be from July 6 to Aug. 14 and will “only be with the understanding that we may include face-to-face sections if, before May 15, circumstances appear to permit them to meet in person. “

By May 15, the university will decide whether in-person classes will be added to the second summer session depending on the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official UH statement.

Since the first COVID-19 case in Hawaii on March 6, UH President David Lassner moved all in-person classes to online on March 23.

UH junior Tiana Flores, 20, said she has been adapting to her online classes so far.

“It’s definitely still taking time to get used to,” she said. “It’s nowhere near the same as in-person instruction, so I worry that I’m not experiencing my classes the way they were intended,” she said. “On the bright said, I’ve noticed that I’m really learning the material more as I’ve in a way become my own teacher.”

There is no update on whether UH would consider extending online classes to the fall semester.