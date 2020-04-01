Honolulu postal worker tests positive for coronavirus

A postal worker in Honolulu recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS said the worker is an employee of the Honolulu mail processing and distribution facility, but further details could not be shared under the Rehabilitation and Privacy acts.

“We are in the process of reaching out to local public health officials and will follow the guidance they provide,” the USPS said in a statement. “We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Honolulu mail processing facility, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

The USPS said the safety and well-being of its employees is its highest priority.

“To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said the USPS. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are enhancing and supplementing our current cleaning protocols using disinfectants within the mail processing facility.”

The USPS added that the CDC, the World Health Organization and U.S. Surgeon General, in responding to questions, have said there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages and that the risk is low.