Father-son duo charged with crimes connected to shooting at driver and ramming vehicle on Hawaii island

Hawaii County detectives arrested and charged a father and son from Keaau with several crimes related to a traffic-related altercation Wednesday in Keaau.

Chad Vierra, 43, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and various drug and ammunition charges. His bail was set at $9,000.

Koapaka Vierra, 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal property damage. His bail was set at $10,000.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an area of Keaau Bypass Road (Highway 130) and Railroad Avenue for a report of two vehicle drivers pursuing one another and one driver firing a gun at the other vehicle.

Police said that Chad Vierra had reportedly been in a recent verbal altercation with the victim, another man, and had pointed a gun at him.

The two men were allegedly in a back-and-forth chasing of each other, police said.

The victim reported that Vierra fired several shots toward him, police said.

Koapaka Vierra arrived and allegedly intentionally rammed his vehicle into the passenger side of the man’s vehicle.

Police arrested the two Vierras. They were charged Thursday. They posted bail and were released. They are scheduled to appear in court May 26 in Hilo District Court.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 935-3311.