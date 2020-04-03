Territorial Savings Bank temporarily closing 7 branches, waiving ATM fees

Territorial Savings Bank said today it will temporarily close seven of its 29 branches effective Tuesday due to the coronavirus.

The branches affected are in Aina Haina, Kalihi, Kapahulu, Kapolei, Waipio, Pearl City and Kihei.

About 100 branches from the state’s top six banks have now been temporarily closed.

All other Territorial branches will remain open during regular banking hours, Monday through Friday, with the first hour reserved for kupuna and those most at risk from COVID-19. Saturday banking hours have been suspended until further notice. Customers may utilize online banking, mobile banking and touch tone phone banking services as noncontact options.

The bank also is waving ATM fees and allowing both customers and noncustomers to withdraw cash through June from any ATM across the state without charges from Territorial.