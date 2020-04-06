comscore WATCH LIVE: House committee shares economic updates related to COVID-19 pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: House committee shares economic updates related to COVID-19 pandemic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 am
The Hawaii State House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness is holding its third informational briefing on the economic impact of COVID-19 in Hawaii today.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

To comply with restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the briefing will not be open to the public. No public testimony will be accepted.

For more information about the committee and to see related documents, visit the committee’s website.

