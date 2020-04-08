Kauai Island Utility Cooperative to suspend service disconnections through May 15

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative announced today it will extend its suspension of service disconnections through May 15 during the coronavirus pandemic.

KIUC on March 17 had first announced it would suspend service disconnections for a 30-day period through April 17.

“We know that some members are facing severe financial challenges,” said KIUC’s president and Chief Executive Officer, David Bissell, in a news release. “We are working individually with customers who have concerns and will continue to reevaluate the situation as we move forward.”

The suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers through May 15.

KIUC reminds members, however, that bill payments are not being waived, and that past-due amounts, left unpaid, will grow over time.

Energency assistance programs are also available for qualified members. KIUC encourages members to track daily energy use via the SmartHub service or to get advice on energy conservation on KIUC’s Facebook page.

During the pandemic, KIUC remains closed to walk-in service.

Options for bill payments inlcude using a debit or credit card over the phone or signing up for SmartHub to pay via a savings or checking account. Customers with check payments can use a drop box outside of the Lihue office. A self-service kiosk outside of the Lihue office also accepts payment via cash or checking account 24/7.

Members with concerns about the status of their account are encouraged to contact the Member Services department during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 246-4300 or by email at info@kiuc.coop.