Hawaii island Mayor Harry Kim orders shutdown of vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, time shares

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has announced all vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts and time shares must shut down and stop advertising beginning Monday to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The county’s emergency rule will remain in effect until April 30 or until it is terminated by Kim.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge that carries penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail.

Under Gov. David Ige’s third emergency proclamation, hotels and motels used for lodging, delivery and carry-out food services were identified as essential businesses, not bed and breakfasts, short-term rentals and time-shares. “The bed and breakfasts, short-term rentals and time-shares are spread out throughout the island, with many of them within residential communities, and many of their occupants, who are visitors, possibly not complying with the governor’s proclamations to self-quarantine for 14 days at their place of stay,” said Kim in a statement today.

Therefore, all specified businesses including advertising must stop operations, he added. Current occupants may stay until the end of their pre-booked period.

The emergency rule comes two days after Kauai County ordered all vacation rentals and homestays on the Garden Isle to close beginning Saturdayuntil May 3.

