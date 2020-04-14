comscore WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell issues new rule for wearing masks in public during COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell issues new rule for wearing masks in public during COVID-19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:57 pm
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today he is issuing a new rule for people to wear a mask when going into an essential business where there is an interaction between the business and the public.

The rule will also apply when riding TheBus and will take effect Monday.

He made the announcement during a news conference on the city’s response to COVID-19.

Watch the news conference below:


Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

