WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell issues new rule for wearing masks in public during COVID-19

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today he is issuing a new rule for people to wear a mask when going into an essential business where there is an interaction between the business and the public.
The rule will also apply when riding TheBus and will take effect Monday.
He made the announcement during a news conference on the city’s response to COVID-19.
Watch the news conference below:
> @MayorKirkHNL: The mask mandate includes riding TheBus and TheHandivan. Exceptions for those with health issues, entering financial institutions. #cchnl
— Gordon Y.K. Pang (@PangInTheHale) April 14, 2020
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.