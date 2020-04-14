WATCH LIVE: U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono takes your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.

Check back for the following upcoming guests:

Wednesday, April 15:

>> Hawaii State Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto

Thursday, April 16:

>> Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green

Friday, April 17:

>> Marriage and family counselor Britt Young, a therapist

——

Join COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative, live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.