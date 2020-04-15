Visitor dies after falling 100 feet at Lulumahu Falls in Nuuanu

A 34-year-old hiker who was taken in critical condition after he fell approximately 100 feet down a waterfall in Nuuanu has died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Andrew C. Langley of Pennsylvania. The exact cause of death is pending.

Police said a man later identified as Langley fell a from a hiking trail at Lulumahu Falls around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area.

Langley was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.