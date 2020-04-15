Visitor dies after falling 100 feet at Lulumahu Falls in Nuuanu

A 34-year-old hiker who was taken in critical condition after he fell approximately 100 feet down a waterfall in Nuuanu has died.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Andrew C. Langley of Pennsylvania. The exact cause of death is pending.
Police said a man later identified as Langley fell a from a hiking trail at Lulumahu Falls around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area.
Langley was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.