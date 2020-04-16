Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise to 541, up 11

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 541, up 11 from Wednesday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 45 have required hospitalizations, with no new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at nine, unchanged from Wednesday. Six of the deaths have been on Oahu and three on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 373 cases on Oahu, 95 in Maui County, 41 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Five cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, which include four new cases reported today.

In all, state officials today reported four new cases on Oahu, three in Maui County, and none on Hawaii island or Kauai. The sum of changes by county is less than the number of statewide newly reported cases because of the additional cases pending identification of residency.

A total 374 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 15 new recoveries today. Nearly 70% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 284 patients recover, Maui has had 44 recoveries, the Big Island has had 30, and Kauai has seen 16, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 45 hospitalizations in the state, 37 have been on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

On Wednesday, health officials said they are investigating half a dozen COVID-19 clusters throughout the islands, including three employees at Wahiawa Health center who tested positive, more than 30 cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center, and a dozen cases connected to two McDonald’s locations in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island. Hawaii Health director Bruce Anderson did not provide details on the other groups of cases under investigation.