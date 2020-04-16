More drive-thru testing for new coronavirus coming to multiple locations around Oahu

City officials are offering additional testing for the new coronavirus at multiple locations this coming weekend in Ewa Beach, Laie, Kakaako, and Hawaii Kai, and next week in Wahiawa.

The testing at Ewa Beach, to be conducted by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Geiger Community Park on the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kahiuka Street.

Additional testing will be provided by the Premier Medical Group Hawaii, led by Dr. Scott Miscovich, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Sunday at Kakaako Waterfront Park, and Monday at Koko Head District Park.

Another testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints in Wahiawa.

For each location, participants should follow the posted signs to the test area.

All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Testing will be available to those with or without insurance.

Last week, testing was conducted at Waianae Harbor and the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex as part of an effort to reach more communities, as well as to determine the extent of COVID-19 spread in communities around Oahu.

“I think this expanded testing in multiple communities across the island will make a tremendous difference in helping to determine the reach of this virus and ultimately flattening the curve,” said Caldwell in a news release. “Finding potential clusters is important so we can inform the public where these clusters are so individuals can be more cautious in their communities. Also, this expanded testing will help with decisions on how to eventually modify the Stay-at-Home Order so that Oahu’s residents can begin returning to a more open way of going about our lives again.”

All individuals who have been tested for the new coronavirus should follow state Health Department guidelines, which advise that they remain at home until receiving results and avoid using any kind of public transportation, among other recommendations.

For more information on the Ewa Beach testing, call Kalihi Kai Urgent Care at 841-2273. For more information on testing at the other sites, call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 304-8816 or 367-6020.

ADDITIONAL DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING

Provided by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care

>> 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Geiger Community Park, Ewa Beach

Provided by Premier Medical Group Hawaii

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Polynesian Cultural Center, Laie

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Kakaako Waterfront Park

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Koko Head District Park

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, Wahiawa

For more information, contact Kalihi Kai Urgent Care at 841-2273 or Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 304-8816 or 367-6020.

Source: City and County of Honolulu