Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

New clinic hours, COVID-19 testing

Maui Medical Group has temporarily amended hours of operation at its five clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new hours are:

>> Wailuku Clinic: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

>> Lahaina Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends.

>> Kahului, Kihei and Pukalani clinics: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, closed weekends.

Administrator Cliff Alakai said all patients entering Maui Medical Group facilities are being screened, and those answering yes to any questions or wanting to be tested for COVID-19 are being sent to a triage/testing center on the first floor of the Wailuku Clinic.

Since March 12, over 800 people have visited the walk-in triage/testing center, he said, resulting in 17 patients testing positive for COVID-19. No appointment is necessary; test kits are subject to availability.

In addition to traditional patient visits, Maui Medical Group is also offering telehealth visits. For information, visit mauimedical.com or call 249-8080.

Housing market stable ahead of downturn

Maui’s housing market showed stability in March ahead of an expected downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. A recent report from the Realtors Association of Maui showed the number of sales didn’t budge much last month, while median prices rose considerably.

There were 89 single-family houses sold in March, down 7% from 96 in the same month last year. Condominium sale volume edged up 3% to 159 units last month from 154 a year earlier.

Typically, completed sales reported in a given month reflect signed purchase agreements made one to three months before. So impacts from recent dramatic statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 have yet to show in home purchase data.

The Realtors Association of Maui also noted in its March report that lenders began tightening underwriting standards amid the pandemic and that some buyers found they no longer were approved for a loan.

In March the median sale price for single-family homes on Maui, Molokai and Lanai jumped 18% to $840,000 from $712,718 a year earlier. The condo sale median price was up 9% to $555,000 from $508,500.

At the high end of the market, one single-family home in Kapalua sold for $6.4 million last month.

Maui AIDS Foundation adopts service changes

To support public health guidelines, Maui AIDS Foundation has adopted protocols that include the temporary suspension of all testing, including screening for HIV, hepatitis C, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea. In addition, case management services for individuals living with HIV, including food pantry services, are being provided by appointment only.

All in-person group and educational sessions are suspended and will be offered in virtual form where appropriate, the nonprofit agency said. Its PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) services and intakes are available via telehealth.

New temporary office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, but no walk-ins are being accepted. The foundation also reports it is in dire need of contributions to support its food and housing assistance programs.

For more information, call 242-4900 or visit MauiAIDS.org.

STAY INFORMED

Due to COVID-19 precautions, county meetings are being held online only via BlueJeans. To watch County Council meetings, tune to Akaku Channel 53 or visit mauicounty.us/agendas.

>> Maui County Council’s Economic Development and Budget Committee meets to discuss the county’s FY 2021 budget at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. To submit oral testimony via phone, call 408-317-9253 and enter meeting code 597 785 199; to submit video testimony, use meeting link https://bluejeans.com/597785199; email written testimony to edb.committee@mauicounty.us. For more information, visit mauicounty.us/2021budget.

>> Maui County Council will convene a public hearing on real property tax rates for FY 2021 at 6 p.m. April 29 via BlueJeans (https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/pgxygess); it will also be shown live on Akaku Channel 53 and mauicounty.leqistar.com. An agenda with proposed rates is available at mauicounty.gov/calendar.

>> Maui County Planning Department has launched a new T19 Project website (maui county.gov/2375/Title-19-Rewrite-Project) for its project to update the county’s 60-year-old Title 19 Zoning Code to promote livable communities. The website includes information on the T19 Project, its timeline, team members, presentations, drafts, FAQs, upcoming events and contact information. Community workshops, informational open houses and planning commission work sessions are planned, with dates to be announced.