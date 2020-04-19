Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

New clinic hours, COVID-19 testing
Maui Medical Group has temporarily amended hours of operation at its five clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new hours are:
>> Wailuku Clinic: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
>> Lahaina Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends.
>> Kahului, Kihei and Pukalani clinics: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, closed weekends.
Administrator Cliff Alakai said all patients entering Maui Medical Group facilities are being screened, and those answering yes to any questions or wanting to be tested for COVID-19 are being sent to a triage/testing center on the first floor of the Wailuku Clinic.
Since March 12, over 800 people have visited the walk-in triage/testing center, he said, resulting in 17 patients testing positive for COVID-19. No appointment is necessary; test kits are subject to availability.
In addition to traditional patient visits, Maui Medical Group is also offering telehealth visits. For information, visit mauimedical.com or call 249-8080.
Housing market stable ahead of downturn
Maui’s housing market showed stability in March ahead of an expected downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. A recent report from the Realtors Association of Maui showed the number of sales didn’t budge much last month, while median prices rose considerably.
There were 89 single-family houses sold in March, down 7% from 96 in the same month last year. Condominium sale volume edged up 3% to 159 units last month from 154 a year earlier.
Typically, completed sales reported in a given month reflect signed purchase agreements made one to three months before. So impacts from recent dramatic statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 have yet to show in home purchase data.
The Realtors Association of Maui also noted in its March report that lenders began tightening underwriting standards amid the pandemic and that some buyers found they no longer were approved for a loan.
In March the median sale price for single-family homes on Maui, Molokai and Lanai jumped 18% to $840,000 from $712,718 a year earlier. The condo sale median price was up 9% to $555,000 from $508,500.
At the high end of the market, one single-family home in Kapalua sold for $6.4 million last month.
Maui AIDS Foundation adopts service changes
To support public health guidelines, Maui AIDS Foundation has adopted protocols that include the temporary suspension of all testing, including screening for HIV, hepatitis C, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea. In addition, case management services for individuals living with HIV, including food pantry services, are being provided by appointment only.
All in-person group and educational sessions are suspended and will be offered in virtual form where appropriate, the nonprofit agency said. Its PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) services and intakes are available via telehealth.
New temporary office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, but no walk-ins are being accepted. The foundation also reports it is in dire need of contributions to support its food and housing assistance programs.
For more information, call 242-4900 or visit MauiAIDS.org.
