2 Oahu men arrested in separate domestic violence incidents

Two men, ages 30 and 29, were arrested early Sunday in separate domestic violence incidents, police said.

A 30-year-old Waipahu husband allegedly assaulted his 27-year-old wife for more than 30 minutes in front of their child early Sunday morning.

The child is under the age of 14, police said.

The assault allegedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

The husband was arrested for investigation of resisting arrest and abuse.

The second man, 29, allegedly strangled and abused a 27-year-old woman in their Kalihi home, police said.

The assault occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday when the man allegedly restricted the woman’s airway making difficult for her to breathe, slapped her and pulled her hair, causing undisclosed injuries.

The man left the home and was arrested at 7:58 p.m. when he returned.

Because of financial strains and stay-at-home orders related to the new coronavirus, officials have been worrying about an increase in domestic violence.