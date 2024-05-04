Man, 28, gets 20-year term in Kona crime spree

A 28-year-old man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for an April 2023 crime spree in Kona.

Dylan Alcain of Kona received his sentence in Kona Circuit Court. He was detained on $725,000 bail. His wife, Leilani, is currently in custody on $700,000 bail for “related charges,” according to the Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in a news release.

Alcain pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for the robbery of a Ford Explorer SUV at gunpoint outside of a Captain Cook home and two counts of second-degree burglary at two Hele-On gas stations, on Feb. 1, according to the Prosecuting Attorney. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening involving two Hawaii Police Department officers, first-degree criminal property damage and first-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle for incidents for fleeing from police.

All of these incidents occurred on Apr. 20, 2023, in Kona, according to a statement.

First-degree robbery carries a 20-year sentence, and first-degree criminal property damage has a 10-year sentence. First-degree terroristic threatening and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, as well as second-degree burglary all carry a maximum of 5-year sentences.

The case was opened by Kona Patrol and the felony investigation was led by Detectives Jason Foxworthy and Donovan Kohara of the Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigations Section. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kate Perazich and Kaua Jackson prosecuted the case.

Alcain’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 6.