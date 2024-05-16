Honolulu police investigate fatal shooting of man in Wahiawa

Honolulu police are investigating a homicide in Wahiawa after two men in their 30s were shot, one fatally, Thursday night.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded at about 9:40 p.m. and treated one man who was in serious condition with gunshot wounds.

A second man, who also had a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released no information on the crime but a Honolulu Police Department dispatch listing said officers responded to a homicide call on South Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa after 9:30 p.m.

Police did not list the exact location of the shooting and gave no further immediate details.