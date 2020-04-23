University of Hawaii football opener is in doubt

The University of Hawaii’s scheduled football opener at Arizona is in doubt, UA president Robert C. Robbins said in a radio interview.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Tucson.

“It seems as though if we do play any football in the fall, it is going to be delayed,” Robbins said in an interview on Tucson radio station KVOI Wednesday.

He said, “It is going to be very difficult to start the (season) schedule as it currently exists.”

Robbins said, “My sense is, right now, I just don’t see that happening.”

Robbins said he is “really concerned” about whether college football will be played in the fall.

Robbins, a medical doctor, said the school would decide by June 24 whether classes could begin in “late August or early September.”