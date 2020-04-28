More than 400 warnings and citations issued for coronavirus violations on state land

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has issued 107 citations since Friday for violating emergency rules during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many of those citations were for entering closed state parks and other state park violations, DLNR said.

Officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement have also given out 304 warnings as of Friday, the department said in a news release today.

DLNR also said citations were given for parking violations and alcohol possession at state parks.

“We hope everyone will take these closures and emergency rules seriously, not only to protect themselves and our natural resources, but to respect the primary reason for our current closures…the requirements for social distancing,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said in the news release.

After receiving reports of people entering Diamond Head State Monument, DOCARE officers cited two 21-year-old men who were walking along a footpath on the Ewa side of the crater rim Monday night. The officers escorted the two out of the park, which has been closed because of the outbreak.