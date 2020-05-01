Editorial: Time to gradually reopen Hawaii’s economy

The state is now setting in motion a gradual reopening of the economy, sensibly starting with a limited number of low-contact businesses and other services suggested by the county mayors.

On Oahu, those eligible to reopen with coronavirus-related restrictions in place include: real estate companies, auto dealerships, mobile service providers and automated service providers. Also, golf courses, some parks, and one-on-one services such as tutoring, will be allowed to begin operations in the so-called “new normal” environment.

While Hawaii ranks among the states most effectively fending off the spread of COVID-19, it also ranks among the hardest hit in regards to severe economic consequences. This first tentative, small step toward an envisioned phased-in reopening — and each step to follow — is rightly tethered to maintaining stability in the arena of public health.

Gov. David Ige and other state leaders are gauging stability based on three conditions: the count of coronavirus cases in the islands, the health care system’s capacity for handling caseload, and the ability to keep pace with prioritized testing and contact tracing. Right now, Hawaii appears to be faring reasonably well on all three measures.

For much of the last two weeks, the daily increase in the statewide COVID-19 caseload has topped out at a half-dozen or fewer new cases. While health care resources are limited here, the hospitalization rate for the virus is just 11% — one of the lowest rates nationwide. And the state can now conduct some 3,000 tests a day, with results returned within a few days.

Given this progress — in the works since social-distancing directives took effect in mid-March — opening up even a relative smattering of shuttered businesses is important, as the unemployment rate has soared and the journey to economic recovery is likely to be long.

Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima said on Thursday that in addition to restarting public life, we need to ask forward-thinking questions such as: “What is our community’s view of what we need to be in the future?”

There’s no doubt that a viable tourism industry belongs in that view. Oshima pointed out that a key to recovery — and a possible reshaping — of this critical economic engine will proving to the post-pandemic world that Hawaii is a safe place to visit, and where visitors and residents alike take to heart responsible public health precautions.

Today, with the nationwide count of COVID-19 cases surging past 1 million — and the death toll reaching 60,000 — more than a dozen states are now partially restarting stalled economies. Of course, in the absence of vaccine or even at-the-ready treatment, this involves rolling the dice.

Given the possibility of another spike in cases that may not be detected in official numbers for two weeks, Hawaii cannot afford to gamble aggressively. For now, employing the three-conditions strategy offers better odds for a quick and effective response to a virus flareup.

In weeks and months to come, state and county leaders will weigh whether and when to allow additional businesses to open, based on the amount of contact between employees and customers, the number of customers who will gather in areas where they are to be served, and whether steps can be taken to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Federal guidelines encouraging people to curtail nearly all public activities expired Thursday, with President Donald Trump looking to states to take up the charge of reopening efforts. In the islands and elsewhere, the daunting task will require starts and stops. While there are sure to be missteps, Hawaii is wise to move ahead, while stressing caution as we approach the new normal.