Corrections and clarifications

>> A photo on Page A4 Friday showed Dr. Leslie Chun, chief executive officer of Hawai‘i Pacific Health Medical Group, having blood drawn for a COVID-19 antibody test. His position and the kind of test he was taking were inaccurate in the caption.