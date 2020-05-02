Walmart gives bonuses to Hawaii employees working during COVID-19 pandemic

Walmart employees in Hawaii received an average bonus of about $100 Thursday as part of a statewide distribution of $380,000 that was given to the company’s local associates who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Jan. 31, there were 3,830 Walmart employees in Hawaii.

In all, Walmart gave $180 million to its employees nationwide on Thursday. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its employees serving on the front lines.

Walmart also announced it attained its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 employees nationwide. The retail chain said it reached that number in less than six weeks.