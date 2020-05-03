Las Vegas casinos set different opening dates in May

There’s still no official date for ending the Las Vegas shutdown, and that determination is ultimately up to Nevada’s governor, but the casinos are making reopening plans targeted to different dates starting this month.

Wynn Las Vegas, Encore and Treasure Island were the first to announce tentative reopenings on May 15. However, Wynn and Encore have since moved their dates back to May 22. Venetian and Palazzo then announced for June 1 and other casinos are lining up somewhere in the same calendar vicinity. While it’s anyone’s guess when exactly Nevada’s closure order will be lifted, the money is on the May 15 to June 1 window.

Allegiant on schedule: Construction on the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, which will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, continues unabated. The roof is near completion and many of the exterior signs have been installed; most of the work is now focused on the interior. The stadium remains on schedule to be completed in time for this year’s NFL season, assuming there is one.

NFL draft: The NFL draft, expected to be one of the biggest entertainment events in Las Vegas history, came and went last week while the streets remained empty. But while it lost out this year, Vegas will get another shot as the NFL has announced that it will bring the draft back to the Strip in 2022.

Question: With the proliferation of legal sports betting in the U.S., is there any place that you can bet on the presidential election?

Answer: Not yet. West Virginia offered election betting for two hours last month before it was determined that it was violating a state law that had been on the books since 1868 and betting was discontinued. Las Vegas’ South Point put out an entertainment-only line last week with Donald Trump and Joe Biden pick ’em, meaning neither is currently favored.

